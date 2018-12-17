Kamal Nath: Once knighted as 'third son' by Indira Gandhi, now CM of Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Kamal Nath took office as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Chosen by party president Rahul Gandhi, Nath, 72, is a true Congress loyalist. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said before the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, “I don’t want you to vote for Congress leader Kamal Nath, I want you to vote for my third son Kamal Nath”. His latest task was to deliver Madhya Pradesh to the Congress in the elections; a state where they haven’t been power for the past 15 years.

At the time of Indira Gandhi’s comments during a rally for Nath, he ran from the Chhindwara constituency. He has since spent his time in politics, in Delhi and close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, during the good times and bad. His home turf of Chhindwara has been good to him; electing him to the Lok Sabha nine times.

Born in Kanpur to Mahendra Nath a businessman and mother Leela, Nath graduated from St Xavier’s college, Kolkata. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1968 as a youth worker. His first tryst with electoral politics came in 1980 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha. As a member of parliament, he represented India at the United Nations General Assembly in 1982 and 1983.

He first became a Union Minister in June 1991 taking the reigns as the Minister of Environment & Forests. During his tenure in the ministry, he helped in the development of the National Policy on Ecological Conservation and the Abatement of Pollution. He helped establish environment tribunals, environment audits and introduced special measures for the protection of flora and fauna. Other initiatives during his tenure then was to involve NGO’s and young people in active participation in conservation of the environment.

Following this, he was briefly held the portfolio of Textiles Minister. During his tenure at the Textile Ministry, the New Textile Policy was launched which aimed at increasing exports of garments and fabrics.

Nath comes with significant baggage; in particular, his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti Sikh riots that followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh guards. Kamlendra Kanwaru, a senior journalist, in an op-ed for Moneycontrol, writes on the choice of Nath as Chief Minister and the controversy that has him involved in it –

During the time of the Anti Sikh riots in 1984, Nath is alleged to have been present near a Gurdwara as it was being attacked by a large mob. At the time, he was a first time MP from Madhya Pradesh. Reports of him being present there are conflicting as Nath has maintained his innocence.

During the Manmohan Singh government, when he was the Commerce Minister, he was summoned before the Nanavati Commission; this was the final of 10 commissions and committees that were tasked with getting to the bottom of the anti Sikh riots. In being questioned by the panel, Nath accepted that he was present at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj located opposite parliament house but denied being involved in any way as was alleged. Contrary to Nath’s explanation, two senior Delhi police officers – then commissioner Subhash Tandan and additional commissioner Gautam Kaul not only confirmed Nath’s presence but Kaul also stated that Nath was sent there by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

His defence as soon as he was put in charge of Punjab was that the Nanavati Commission has absolved him. This is true. The commission in its report found his reply to be vague on the questions of his presence and motives on that day, but concluded it was not fair to say that Nath “in any manner instigated the mob or that he was involved in the attack on the gurdwara”. The commission stated that there was absence of better evidence on the matter.

Given the anti Sikh riots are still fresh in the minds of the Sikh community, Nath’s appointment to the role General Secretary in-charge of Punjab was short lived. Shortly after his appointment, he resigned in a letter to then party chief Sonia Gandhi in which he expressed as being “hurt by the developments of the past few days wherein an unnecessary controversy has been created around the tragic 1984 riots in New Delhi”. Mukul Kesavan, in a column for the Telegraph, writes on Nath’s appointment as Chief Minister and how this is not a good look for the Congress –

Nath was in the cabinet when Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister; which was seen as significant given the events of 1984. As Prime Minister Singh addressed the issue in 2005, himself apologising to the Sikh community for the events he called a “negation of the concept of nationhood enshrined in our Constitution”.

For Nath, his experience is as large as his wealth; at one point he was the wealthiest Member of Parliament. His closeness to the Nehru-Gandhi family has been a blessing for him and his ambitions, but given the events of 1984, it’s been something of a burden as well. He becoming Chief Minister has resulted in anger among the Sikh community and resulted in protests as soon as his name was chosen. His hard work for the party over the past couple of decades has paid dividends; but the cloud of 1984 will be hover over him in the Chief Minister’s office.

