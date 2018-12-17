Kamal Nath sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Congress leader and nine-time Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP Kamal Nath was on Monday sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and a host of other opposition leaders. Two prominent opposition leaders-Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati-were conspicuous by their absence.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were sworn-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively at Albert Hall in Jaipur. They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Kalyan Singh. Further, Bhupesh Baghel will be administered the oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at 5 pm on Monday. In the recently concluded Assembly elections the results of which were declared on December 11, the Congress got a massive majority in 90-member Vidhan Sabha of Chhattisgarh where the party won 68 seats, and the BJP got just 15 seats and the remaining seats went to others including BSP 2 and Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh won 5 seats. In Rajasthan where the poll was held for 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13. Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4. (ANI)