Bhopal: Kamal Nath will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The 72-year-old Congress veteran was declared as CM after hours of hectic parleys held by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders.

Many credit Nath for steering the Congress to victory in the important central Indian state, where Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and at the helm since 2003.