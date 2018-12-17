Kamal Nath waives of farm loans worth Rs 2 lakh

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Kamal Nath on Monday waived off farm loans of Rs 2 lakh as promised at the time of elections, shortly after he took oath as the chief minister.

While addressing the media here, the chief minister said, "After joining this post, the first file I have signed is of farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh each, as I had promised to the farmers."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, appreciated the move and tweeted " CM, Madhya Pradesh, waives farm loans. 1 done. 2 to go."

Meanwhile, Nath emphasised that providing employment to the youth of the state would be another priority of the new government. "Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70 per cent people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people do not get jobs. I have signed file for this too," he said. The nine-time Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP was sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh today. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and a host of other opposition leaders. Two prominent opposition leaders-Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati-were conspicuous by their absence. Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4. (ANI)