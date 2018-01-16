Kamala Mills fire: 1 owner of Mojo's Bistro arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai: One of the owners of Mojo's Bistro Yug Tuli on Tuesday was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with Kamala Mills fire.





The Mumbai Police informed that Tuli had come to Mumbai to meet someone which is when he was caught.





Mumbai Police had earlier said that Yug Tuli, who was allegedly absconding, was seen in Hyderabad, while his Jeep got seized from his grandfather's place.





Meanwhile, Juhu-based hotelier Vishal Karia, who was arrested for sheltering owners of the pub involved in the Kamala Mills mishap, was granted bail by Bhoiwada Court on Monday.



Earlier, Mumbai police had also arrested the owner of '1 Above' resto bar, Abhijeet Mankar, in connection with the massive fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills that claimed the lives of 14 people last month.

On January 6, '1 Above' was found to have flouted the fire safety measures issued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which led to the fire on December 29.

Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro and the son of former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, has also been arrested in the case.

Around 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries in the massive fire that broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality here in the wee hours of December 29.