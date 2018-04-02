Kamala Mills Fire: Bombay HC directs inquiry committee to submit report by August 31

[India] Apr 02 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday gave the three member inquiry committee, five months to submit its first report on its investigation into the Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives.

The Bombay High Court asked the panel to submit its first report by August 31.

The next hearing on this case is scheduled for September 17.

The committee includes retired Chief Justice of Kerala High Court AV Sawant, Architect Vasant Thakur and Ex-Principal secretary K Nalinakshan.

Earlier on January 25, a Mumbai court rejected the bail applications of all five accused- Yug Tuli, Yug Pathak, Abhijit Mankar, Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, in connection with this case. The massive fire that broke out at the two pubs in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai in December last year claimed 14 lives and left several others injured. (ANI)