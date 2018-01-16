Kamala Mills Fire: Bombay HC sets Feb 12 as next date of hearing

[India], Jan. 16 (ANI): The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday fixed February 12 as the next date of hearing the plea filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro, seeking a judicial inquiry into Kamala Mills Fire incident that claimed 14 lives.

While hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) today, the HC pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire department for failing to ensure that restaurants and pubs follow fire safety norms.

"It is time the BMC keeps its house in order," a division bench of Justice R.M. Borde and Justice R.G. Ketkar reportedly said.

Fourteen people died and over 30 others were injured when a massive fire swept through '1 Above' and 'Mojo's Bistro' pubs in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai on December 29. (ANI)