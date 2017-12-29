Kamala Mills fire: Five BMC officials suspended

[India] Dec 29 (ANI): Five Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were suspended on Friday in the wake of a massive fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills, which claimed 14 lives.

The suspended officials include Madhukar Shelar, Dhanraj Shinde (Junior Engineer), Mahale (Sub Engineer), Padgire (Medical Officer) and SS Shinde (Fire Officer) and G. South Ward officer Sapkale has been transferred.

Several people were injured in the fire that broke out in the rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills compound early on Friday.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy criticised the judiciary and government for such fire incidents. Krishnamoorthy told ANI, "Each time I see a fire taking place and people dying, it angers me a lot and I feel I have miserably failed in my endeavor to stop such fire incidents. I would blame the judiciary and government for this." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. According to reports, the blaze was reported at about 12.30 am from the Mojo's Bistro restaurant and it quickly spread to the neighbouring restaurant. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges have also been levelled against him for the fire, which is suspected to be triggered by an electrical short-circuit. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.(ANI)