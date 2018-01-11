Kamala Mills fire: Order reserved on Mojo's owner's bail plea

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Mumbai Court on Thursday reserved order on Mojo's Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli's anticipatory bail application for tomorrow in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives.

Tuli, who was absconding was traced in Hyderabad, but managed to give the slip to the police thrice. Currently, no interim protection has been given to him from arrest till then.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police arrested the owner of '1 Above' resto bar, Abhijeet Mankar, in the connection. (ANI)