Kamala Mills fire: Owner of '1 Above' restaurant arrested

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested the owner of '1 Above' resto bar, Abhijeet Mankar on Thursday, in connection with the massive fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills that claimed the lives of 14 people last month.

Mankar had been absconding since the incident.

One Wednesday, two other absconding owners of the restaurant, brothers Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi were arrested on the information provided by a Juhu-based hotelier Vishal Kariya, who was arrested the same day for sheltering the duo along with Mankar.

The police had also recovered a high-end car of accused Mankar from the Juhu residence of Kariya (42), who was then picked up for questioning. During the interrogation, the hotelier revealed that he sheltered the trio at his residence. Kariya had been booked under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code. On January 6, '1 Above' was found to have flouted the fire safety measures issued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which led to the fire on December 29. Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro and the son of former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, has also been arrested in the case. (ANI)