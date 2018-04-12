Kamala Mills fire: Two managers of resto-pub 1Above granted bail

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): A Sessions Court in Mumbai has granted bail to two managers of the restaurant-pub '1 Above' while rejecting bail pleas of others in connection with the Kamala Mills fire.

In December, a massive fire broke out at the two pubs in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai claiming lives of 14 people.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its reports, had confirmed that the blaze emerged from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant.

On January 25, the court rejected the bail applications of five people including Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak and owners of the '1 Above' pub, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar in connection with the case. (ANI)