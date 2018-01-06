Kamala Mills fire: Yug Pathak, owner of Mojo's Bistro arrested

Mumbai: Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo’s Bistro – where the Kamala Mills blaze reportedly broke out – was arrested on Saturday, 6 January.

According to Times Now, Pathak has been charged with culpable homicide, not amounting to murder. The arrest comes hours after the owners of Mojo’s Bistro were added as accused in the original FIR.

A preliminary investigation report by the Mumbai fire brigade on Friday, 5 January, had revealed that the blaze in the Kamala Mills compound started at Mojo’s Bistro pub – and spread to the adjacent rooftop pub ‘1 Above.’

Flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the fire, the report said. The fire that broke out in Lower Parel's Kamala Mills compound early on 29 December claimed 14 lives. Most of the victims were trapped in the toilet of the pub and died of suffocation, the police had said earlier.