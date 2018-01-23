Kamala Mills owner detained

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani was detained by Mumbai Police on Monday night in connection with the last month fire in its compound that claimed 14 lives.

He is being interrogated by police in connection with the fire tragedy.

Earlier in the day, families of two people who lost their lives in the massive fire strongly opposed the granting of bail to the five accused by a Mumbai court.

Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Tuli has been placed in judicial custody till January 31. His bail plea was being heard with the pleas of four other accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police filed a reply in the bail applications filed by owners of the '1 Above' pub, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, as well as the owners of the adjoining Mojo's Bistro, Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak. On Sunday, three people, who were arrested on January 20 in connection with the case, were produced before a Mumbai court. The arrested people were identified as Ravi Surajmal Bhandari, partner of Kamala mill, Rajendra Baban Patil, fire officer and Uttkarsh Vinod Pande, supplier and contractor. The lawyer of one of the accused, Uttkarsh Vinod Pande, said that his client was innocent and the allegation levelled against him was wrong. The Mumbai Police had earlier arrested two owners of Mojo's Bistro, the restaurant from where the fire triggered and also the son of former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its reports, had confirmed that the fire started from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant. (ANI)