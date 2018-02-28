Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi passes away

(Image tweeted by Facebook//jayendrasaraswati)

Kanchipuram: Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram passed away here on Wednesday in a private hospital. He was 82.

The Kanchi Mutt head was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month. The pontiff was ailing for some time. He was again admitted to the private hospital early on Wednesday, an official said.

(Visuals from the Kanchi Sankar Mutt; the funeral is likely to be held tomorrow)

PM Modi and several others took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jayendra Saraswathi

Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/pXqDPxS1Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of Kanchi Shankaracharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal. Swami ji’s teachings of abiding by Dharma, doing the righteous thing & selfless service to mankind are fountainheads of humanity, faith & peaceful co-existence.May his soul rest in peace. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 28, 2018

#JayendraSaraswathi leaves behind a mixed legacy. His focus on starting educational institutions for poor students and his outreach programs for connecting with society were path breaking for the mutt. The Sankararaman case though indelibly marred his latter years. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 28, 2018

I pay homage to Param Pujyaneeya Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Ji Maharaj. Our respectable dharmic scholar and saint of Adi Shankara tradition attained Mahasamadhi today and left for his heavenly abode. My prayers for the departed soul. — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 28, 2018

In 2013, the holy man Kanchi Shankaracharya along with his junior was acquitted of all charges in case related to murder of Kancheepuram Varadaraj temple manager Sankararam in 2004.

While the seer was charged with plotting a criminal conspiracy to get rid of Sankararaman, who had exposed the alleged irregularities of the mutt, the court acquitted Jayendra.