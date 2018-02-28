Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi passes away

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 28, 2018 12:03 hrs
Jayendra Saraswati

(Image tweeted by Facebook//jayendrasaraswati)

Kanchipuram: Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram passed away here on Wednesday in a private hospital. He was 82.

The Kanchi Mutt head was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month. The pontiff was ailing for some time. He was again admitted to the private hospital early on Wednesday, an official said.

(Visuals from the Kanchi Sankar Mutt; the funeral is likely to be held tomorrow)

PM Modi and several others took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jayendra Saraswathi

In 2013, the holy man Kanchi Shankaracharya along with his junior was acquitted of all charges in case related to murder of Kancheepuram Varadaraj temple manager Sankararam in 2004.

While the seer was charged with plotting a criminal conspiracy to get rid of Sankararaman, who had exposed the alleged irregularities of the mutt, the court acquitted Jayendra.

