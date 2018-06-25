Kangaroo halts Australian football match

Canberra: A kangaroo has become the latest social media sensation after invading a football pitch just 2 km from Parliament House in here, Australian authorities said on Monday.

The woman's premier league football match on Sunday was halted for almost 20 minutes as the kangaroo jumped fences, sprinted the length of the pitch and laid down in the penalty box, reports Xinhua news agency.

Players, spectators and staff watched in amazement as the large great eastern kangaroo entered the field of play after half time in the National Premier League match between Canberra Football Club and Belconnen United Blue Devils in the Australian Capital Territory.

Now the kangaroo's antics have made headlines around the world after the video went viral on social media. The footage was captured on a live stream for Australian broadcaster, Bar TV Sports. While sightings of kangaroos in Canberra are rare, the authorities said it was unusual for the animal to find its way onto an enclosed oval and made it even more difficult to remove it. After chasing the kangaroo on foot and gently rolling footballs towards it, ground staff slowly drove towards the creature in a van. The kangaroo, which entertained supporters by pretending to play goalkeeper, is believed to have leapt onto the playing arena from the stands in the exclusive Canberra suburb of Deakin.