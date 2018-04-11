Kangra bus tragedy: No cultural programme for next 10 days in HP

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): No cultural programme will be conducted in the Himachal Pradesh government functions to show condolence to the victims of Kangra bus accident which claimed the lives of 29 people.

The order was issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar stating that there will be no cultural programme in the government functions for next 10 days.

At least 29 people were killed and several injured on April 9 after a bus of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial School fell into a deep cleft near Nurpur area in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Many people also got injured in the incidents who were admitted to the Dr. RPGMC Tanda hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)