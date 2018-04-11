Kangra tragedy: HP HC appoints amicus curiae to prevent such accidents

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to State Government and schools in connection with Kangra school bus accident.

The court also appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court) and asked him to suggest ways to prevent such accidents in future.

At least 29 people were killed and several injured on April 9 after a bus of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial School fell into a deep cleft near Nurpur area in Kangra district.

Meanwhile, the court has listed the matter for April 20.

Earlier in the day, The Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar stated that there will be no cultural programme in the government functions for next 10 days. Many people also got injured in the incidents who were admitted to the Dr. RPGMC Tanda hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)