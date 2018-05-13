Kanna Lakshminarayana appointed BJP Andhra President

[India], May 13 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah on Sunday appointed former president Kanna Lakshminarayana as its Andhra Pradesh chief.

Further, Somu Veerraju, also a contender for the post, was made the state convener of the election management committee.

The move comes weeks after it was reported by the media that Kanna Lakshminarayana was quitting the BJP to join the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Kanna, previously a Congressman, is a five-time MLA from Guntur district.

After losing the 2014 elections, Kanna quit the Congress to join the BJP. (ANI)