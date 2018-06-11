  1. Sify.com
  4. Kannauj accident: Rs.2lakhs ex-gratia announced for kin of deceased

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 11, 2018 09:42 hrs

[India], June 11 (ANI): Hours after a bus ran over nine students here on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each for the kin of the deceased.

Furthermore, ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 each would be sanctioned for those injured in the mishap.

Earlier in the day, six students were killed after being run over by a bus here.

Meanwhile, three students were admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)



