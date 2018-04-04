Kanpur girl commits suicide post harassment

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): A 24-year old student of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Uttar Pradesh, Aishwarya Chandra, committed suicide on Monday after university authorities and police allegedly failed to act on her sexual harassment complaint.

The woman was found hanging inside her house in morning. No suicide note was found, said the police.

A case has been lodged against two university students, Aniket Dixit and Aniket Pandey, for abetting the suicide. The investigating officer has been suspended and the SHO of Kalyanpur station has been removed for not initiating any action in the case.

According to Aishwarya's father, Dinesh Chandra, a dentist, she was pursuing a BBA course at the university. She had accused the miscreants of passing obscene comments against her. She also complained of this to the department head. The father said that he got an FIR lodged in the matter against the infamous miscreants, but the police and the college forced her to take it back and resolve the matter without any legal action. The victim had stated that the boys in her complaint passed unacceptable comments and blocked her in the middle of the road for no reason. (ANI)