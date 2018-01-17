Kanpur Police to probe fraud currency case further

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): A senior Kanpur Police officer on Wednesday said that further investigations would be carried out in connection with the Rs.96 crore demonetised currency case.

Speaking at a presser, Alok Singh, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, said, "The accused have told us the routes of the movement of the notes. Further investigation is needed to draw the conclusion."

The counting is on to ascertain the exact amount of money.

The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket.

"We received information of the presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person's residential premises in Kanpur. A raid was conducted by teams of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Income Tax (IT) department officials. A final amount has not been ascertained as search and counting are underway. We are interrogating the people involved", A.K. Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told ANI. The police had earlier refused to disclose details about the accused involved. (ANI)