[India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested a smuggler carrying 750 turtles at Kanpur railway station.

The GRP team received an information regarding Mohammad Waseem, a resident of Unnao, carrying turtles in two bags. During the security check at the railway station, the GRP team took Waseem into custody and seized all the turtles.

A case has been registered against the smuggler and the turtles have been released in Ganga river. (ANI)