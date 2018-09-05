Kanpur SP hospitalised, poison found in body

[India], Sep 05 (ANI): Superintendent of Police (City), Kanpur, Surendra Kumar Das was admitted to Regency Hospital on Wednesday. The official is said to be in a critical condition and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The hospital sources confirmed that traces of poison were detected in his body.

Speaking to media, Additional Director General (Kanpur) Avinash Chandra said an investigation is underway to ascertain how Das was poisoned.

"When Das' health suddenly deteriorated, his wife, who is a doctor, made him vomit. She then took him to the district hospital where he was given a stomach wash. He was later admitted to Regency Hospital, where he is under observation. He is under the care of specialists, but his condition is critical," Chandra said.

While medical reports are awaited, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjiv Suman said that Das was allegedly under stress due to family issues. "We got information at around 4 in the morning, today. His health deteriorated suddenly. Medical reports are awaited. He was tensed since last few days due to various family matters," said Suman. (ANI)