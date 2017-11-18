Kanpur: Student punished for not wearing school uniform

[India] November 18 (ANI): A class 11 student in Kanpur on Saturday suffered cuts on both legs after the school management allegedly used scissors to cut off his jeans as punishment for not wearing school dress.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod Pal, victim's father said, "The school manager did not listen to my child. He just cut off his jeans and then used the scissors on his legs. The manager should have sent him back home if he was not wearing the school dress."

"Such behavior is not tolerable," the angry father said.

A case has been registered by the police against the school management under Sections 324 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further details are awaited. (ANI)