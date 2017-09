[India], September 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled the deity of Lord Hanuman at Navabganj's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sanathan Dharm School in Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the deity of the God would protect the people from the naxals and terrorists and all kinds of evil.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is filled with patriotism, which was evident from the way he kicked off the Chinese from Dokhlam. (ANI)