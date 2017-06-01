Kapil Mishra roughed up: BJP urges LG to take action

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of manhandling rebel party leader Kapil Mishra in the Delhi Assembly and urged the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital to take cognizance of the matter.

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for inaction, BJP leader R.P. Singh asserted that he had never witnessed such a unruly incident on the floor of the house.

"This is shocking, I have never seen such a thing in the history of the Delhi Assembly. A fellow colleague who is raising questions about your corruption, you are kicking him, hitting him with fists, dragging him by hair, I have never seen something of this sort. And top of it Mr. Kejriwal is laughing over it. People will revert very strongly. LG should take cognizance of it and action should be taken against all those who did this misconduct," Singh told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi dubbed the incident as a case of intimidation and castigated the incident. "This is the case of intimidation, specially against a person who was the minister who was a minister in the same government and has decided to speak against the corruption of the same government. These are the people who talk of rights and when speaks against them, this is the way they behave themselves," said Lekhi. Mishra was roughed up in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday by AAP MLAs after he accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. (ANI)