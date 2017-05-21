Kapil Mishra: Who sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh?

New Delhi: Suspended AAP minister Kapil Mishra hinted at another expose today when he took to Twitter to question the funding of party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's Russia trip.

Taking a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted:

So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? AK को सब पता था क्या? चंद सवाल आज 11 बजे — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 21, 2017

Mishra's battle against the AAP chief continues. He claimed that Keriwal received money through the hawala network. To back his claims, Mishra provided evidence in the form of a powerpoint presentation that the AAP had received funds from shell companies.

Mishra said, "Arvind Kejriwal is silent even after I have provided evidence of his corrupt practices. It is evident from this presentation how AAP forged letter-heads to shell companies." Earlier, he expressed his regret at not heeding good advice: I profusely apologize to Prashant Bhushan ji and Yogendra Yadav ji,we should have paid heed to their views back then: Kapil Mishra | ANI pic.twitter.com/BOHUiZPBoP — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 21, 2017