Kapil Mishra: Who sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh?

Last Updated: Sun, May 21, 2017 11:43 hrs
Kapil Mishra sits on protest fast, gets slapped

New Delhi: Suspended AAP minister Kapil Mishra hinted at another expose today when he took to Twitter to question the funding of party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's Russia trip.

Taking a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted:

Mishra's battle against the AAP chief continues. He claimed that Keriwal received money through the hawala network. To back his claims, Mishra provided evidence in the form of a powerpoint presentation that the AAP had received funds from shell companies.

Mishra said, "Arvind Kejriwal is silent even after I have provided evidence of his corrupt practices. It is evident from this presentation how AAP forged letter-heads to shell companies."

Earlier, he expressed his regret at not heeding good advice:

