Kapil Mishra's new name for Delhi CM: Arvind 'Hawala' Kejriwal

[India], May 23 (ANI): Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to divulge the information in connection with foreign funding of the parties and overseas trip of its leaders.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal for accepting money from companies embroiled in corruption, Mishra dubbed the AAP supremo as 'Arvind Hawala Kejriwal'

Asserting that it has come to saving the nation's pride Mishra said, "AAP has received funds from companies which are corrupt. Kejriwal ji keeps on hiding the letter head of Hemprakash's company and his company has been raided in connection with Hawala money."

"Hawala, Hawala, hawal, should your name be changed to 'Arvind Hawala Kejriwal'?" he added. Further asking his ex-leader to answer his queries in regard to foreign funding of the party and trips of AAP leaders, Mishra said, "I have dug out information regarding the Russia trip. It will be better if you public information which I have asked for, else I will find out everything anyhow. This time it has come down to the nation and I won't give up." Mishra had yesterday said that whoever "tries to raise a voice in the party is immediately thrown out," adding that party leader Kumar Vishwas will not be "spared" as well. "In this party, whoever tries to raise their voice is thrown out. Kumar Vishwas is also on the target. He should know that this party will not spare him also, even if he is keeping silence," Mishra told media here. He added that till the time corruption scams of the AAP were coming up, he would be addressing press conferences to inform the public. Following the series of allegations raised against him by Mishra, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that the accusations show that the other political parties were scared of them and their "anti-corruption campaign." (ANI)