Kapil Sharma sends Rs 100-cr defamation notice to journalist

[India] May 2 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma has sent a legal notice to journalist Vicky Lalwani, seeking an unconditional public apology from him within a week and Rs 100 crore in damages for allegedly publishing defamatory articles against him.

This comes after weeks of controversial statements and war of words on Twitter between Sharma and Lalwani.

Filed by Kapil Sharma's lawyer, Tanveer Nizam, the notice demanded the journalist to give an "unconditional public apology" within seven days of receiving the notice. It also mentioned that comments such as "failed actor" and "celebrity out of control" were disturbing.

The notice specifically mentioned that the money would be deposited in National Defence Fund. Earlier, on April 7, Kapil Sharma hurled abuses at the journalist for defaming his reputation. Kapil, who recently made a comeback on the small screen with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma,' couldn't garner a positive response from the audience. If reports are to be believed, the show would go off air soon. (ANI)