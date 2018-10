[India], Oct 10 (ANI): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Karate teacher at her school on Tuesday in Digha police station limits.

The teacher, identified as Mukesh Kumar, is a native of Kurji region in Patna.

As soon as the incident came to light, a team of police officers, led by Station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Prasad began probing the matter and arrested the accused an hour later.

Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)