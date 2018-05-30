Karimnagar accident: Telangana CM condoles loss of lives

[India], May 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the loss of lives in a road accident which killed seven and injured 22 in Karimnagar district of the state.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed grief and directed the concerned officials to provide medical assistance to the injured.

Yesterday, at least seven people including two women were killed, while 22 got injured after a TSRTC bus collided head on with a lorry coming in the opposite direction in Chenjerla village of Manakondur mandal on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Kamalahasan Reddy the collision took place on Tuesday evening at around 8.30 p.m. when a speeding lorry which was travelling from Karimnagar to Warangal tried to overtake the RTC bus travelling in the same way. Reportedly, the death toll is likely to increase as five others sustained serious injuries. The injured have been shifted to government hospital in Karimnagar town. A case has been registered in this regard and the probe is underway. (ANI)