Karnataka: 11KV lines in Bangalore will go underground in 3-4 years, says Deputy CM

[India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar on Tuesday said that to reduce the overhead transmission power lines and electrical poles in the city, the entire 11KV lines in Bangalore will be laid underground by another 3-4 years.

"In order to reduce the overhead transmission power lines and electrical poles in the city, all the 11KV lines will be laid underground in 3-4 years. As a part of the first step, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will spend over Rs. 1870 crore to implement the plan and it will continue for the next three years," Parameshwar said.

Further, he said, "Be it drainage, electricity, water-logging or other issues, I have looked into all the matters related to the city during monsoon season. I have also reviewed the preparedness by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), BESCOM and all concerned people including traffic police. Instructions were given to them so that the Bangalore city is maintained well." While responding to Congress leader KN Rajanna's recent statement claiming that the coalition government in Karnataka will collapse after June 10, he said, "I really don't get bothered by such comments because the people have given the mandate. Such statements and observations are very common when we run a government." The Congress leader on Monday claimed that the coalition government of JD(S) and Congress will collapse after June 10 after the debacle of JD(S) and Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP. The JDS-Congress coalition which is in power in the state went through a rough patch during the campaigning of the recently held elections with leaders of both the parties accusing each other. (ANI)