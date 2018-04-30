Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018 out: Check results at karresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has declared the results of 2nd year examinations on Monday at 11 am.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their results through the websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 59.56. Among districts, Dakshin Kannada has topped followed by Udipi.

Around, 6,90,000 students had appeared for the PUC 2nd exam that was held between March 1 and 17. In case, the official website goes slow due to heavy traffic, the candidates can check the results through examresults.net/karnataka.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: How to check 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above. 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka II PUC results 2018. 3: Fill in your roll number and other details. 4: Your result will appear on the screen 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.