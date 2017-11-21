Karnataka: 4 held for smuggling 13 camels

[India], November 21 (ANI): Bidar Police on Monday rescued 13 camels that were allegedly being transported for slaughter, and arrested four men in this regard.

A case has been filed against the four men, namely Nathan Khan, Amjad Khan, Bakkaji and Dinesh, at Bidar's Market police station.

The animals were smuggled out of Gujarat and were being shifted to a slaughter house at Sultanpur locality in Bidar, when the police raided the truck and rescued the camels.

The rescued animals were shifted to a 'goshala' (cowshed) at Rampure colony, Bidar. (ANI)