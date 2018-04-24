Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Opinion polls predict hung assembly

New Delhi: Two opinion polls have indicated a hung assembly in the May 12 assembly elections in Karnataka, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress neck-and-neck.

According to a survey conducted by the Times Now-VMR, in the 224 member House, the Congress is likely to get 91 seats, and the BJP just two seats fewer.

The Janata Dal-Secular could emerge as the kingmaker with 40 seats, the survey, conducted between April 4 and April 16, stated.

"If polls were held now neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor B S Yeddyurappa (of the BJP) is in a position to form the government as they are both well short of the 112 mark," it said.

As far as the choice for the chief ministerial post is concerned, Siddaramaiah leads the race with more than 46 per cent respondents voting for him. Yeddyurappa was the choice for the top post in the state for 32 per cent respondents, the survey stated. The survey conducted by VMR for Times Now channel was had more than 4,000 respondents surveyed through stratified random sampling spread across all regions of the state. The Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the counting of votes will be done on May 15. According to the ABP-CSDS survey, the Congress will improve its vote share to 37% but still finish second with 85-91 seats. The BJP will also improve its vote share to 35% and become the largest party in the assembly with a projected tally of 89-95 seats, the survey said. According to this survey, the JD-S is projected to get 32-38 seats.