Karnataka assembly polls: Full list of Congress candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday declared 218 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections to be held on May 12 with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency.
Siddaramaiah returned to his old constituency in Mysuru, instead of neighbouring Varuna, from where he is the sitting MLA.
Congress releases list of 218 candidates for upcoming #Karnataka assembly elections pic.twitter.com/060WNNryBC— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
The result for the state's 224 constituencies will be out on May 15.