Karnataka: Attempts to control fire underway, says CM on Bandipur Tiger Reserve fire

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that attempts continue to contain the fire that broke out in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Chamarajanagar District on Saturday.

He said, "We are closely monitoring the forest fire. Forest Minister is overseeing preventive action, forest officials and fire service personnel are trying to contain the fire. I have instructed officials to take preventive measures for the future."

Kumaraswamy also asserted that all senior and higher level officers are being deputed for the job.

Furthermore, he said, "The central government has also agreed to send four helicopters for our help. I have also spoken to concerned officials in this regard." Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest area have been destroyed in the fire which has spread to the core area also. However, with fire spreading to the core forest area, huge damage and loss to the wildlife are also expected. Strong wind is giving foresters, firemen, wildlife volunteers and villagers a tough time in bringing the blaze under control. (ANI)