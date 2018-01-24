Karnataka bandh: All you need to know about the Mahadayi River dispute

Bengaluru: Goa and Karnataka have locked horns over sharing of Mahadayi (known as Mandovi in Goa) river water.

The issue is currently pending before the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal in Delhi.

The 77 km long Mahadayi or Mandovi river originates at Bhimgad in the Western Ghats in Belagavi district of north Karnataka and flows into the neighbouring Goa where it eventually joins the Arabian Sea.

Though the river flows runs 29 km in Karnataka and 52 km in Goa, its catchment area is spread over 2,032km in the southern state as against 1,580 km in Goa.

Karnataka has been asking Goa since 2001 to release 7.6 thousand million cubic feet of the river water to meet the drinking and crop irrigation needs of its people in the drought-prone four districts. Karnataka plans to build two canals at Kalasa and Banduri, the river's tributaries in the state, to divert and supply the water to the four districts. The Mahaydai Water Disputes Tribunal, headed by Justice JN Panchal, on July 28, 2016m rejected the state's petition for releasing the river water, citing various grounds, including ecological damage the twin canal projects may cause. The Tribunal, set up by the Central Government on the Supreme Court's directive, however, suggested the two states resolve the issue amicably. With the state Assembly Election due in April-May 2018, BJP's national president Amit Shah prevailed upon Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to consider releasing the water on humanitarian grounds and boost the party's poll prospects in the state. Parrikar then wrote to BJP's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa on December 21 that he was open to discuss the issue with his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah and release a certain quantity of water from the river to meet the needs of its people. Parrikar's letter was termed as an electoral gambit by the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka.