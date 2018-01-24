Karnataka bandh on Thursday over Mahadayi water dispute; schools, several offices to remain closed

Bengaluru: Two bandhs have been called in Karnataka on January 25 and February 4 by pro-Kannada outfits in connection with the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa. The groups have called for Karnataka bandh demanding the Prime Minister's intervention in the dispute.

The bandhs have been called on January 25 when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will address a rally in Mysuru and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4, when PM Narendra Modi arrives.

Several private schools and state government offices are likely to remain closed on Thursday. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka had sent an advisory to schools that they should remain closed on Thursday and instead conduct full-day classes on Saturday to compensate.

The decision on whether schools will be shut will be taken by the respective Deputy Commissioners of the district. Transport services are likely to function normally. The Karnataka State Government Employees' Association and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce have extended their support to the bandh. Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag. Attempts have been made by Karnataka to amicably solve the issue pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal through discussion have failed to bear fruit. Repeated efforts by the state seeking Prime Minister's intervention to solve the issue, have also not been successful. The BJP has alleged that Congress government has a role to play in the selection of dates as they are coinciding with the visits of Shah and Modi.