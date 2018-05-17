Karnataka battle ground and aftermath: All you need to know

[India], May 17 (ANI): After the Supreme Court sealed the deal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan today.

The swearing will be taking place after the top court put a stay on Congress-Janata Dal Secular's combine's legal push aiming to stall BJP's government formation bid.

After hearing the case for nearly three-and-a-half-hour at midnight, a three-judge apex court bench of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice SA Bobde, however, did not dismiss the petition filed by the two parties and said: "This petition is a subject of hearing later on".

Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Congress-JD(S) alliance, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta for Union government, while former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi for the BJP. The Congress and JD(S) had last night moved to the apex court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government even when the saffron party, with 105 MLAs, including one Independent MLA, is seven short of the halfway mark of 112. The coalition argued that they, with a total strength of 115 MLAs, are in a better position to form the government. Here's all you need to know: Governor Vala late on Wednesday evening had invited Yeddyurappa to form his government in the state and gave the time of 15-day to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly. Congress-JD(S) accused the BJP of poaching his party MLAs. Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) backed by the Congress Party met the governor on Tuesday, seeking a chance to prove their majority. This came, after the result of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday delivered a hung assembly. The BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Post the poll verdict, the Congress and the JD(S) announced their decision to form a coalition government in the state with 115 MLAs, just above the halfway mark of 112. (ANI)