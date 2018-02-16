Karnataka budget 2018: Ahead of elections, Siddaramaiah woos youth, minority, women voters

Bengaluru: With a clear eye on the forthcoming elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly this summer (2018), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, offered several sops to various small and marginal communities, including free bus passes for all students from 2018-19.

Siddaramaiah, in the last Budget of the ruling Congress government in the Legislative Assembly, proposed to waive loans up to ₹50,000 availed by shepherds from cooperative banks (₹52 crore total) and loans availed by below poverty line (BPL) families from Karnataka Khadi Board.

With a Budgetary Allocation of Rs. 5849 crore for the Dept of Agriculture in 2018-19, the Govt of Karnataka is committed to empower farmers in the state with a host of programmes. #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018 pic.twitter.com/o5AgnpLcac — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 16, 2018

"Ours is a government which has delivered on the promises we made. A son of a poor farmer is getting a chance to present his 13th budget. I bow to Dr BR Ambedkar for this. Karnataka's GSDP growth zooms from 7.5% in 2016-17 to 8.5% in 2017-18. This shows that the state's economy is in excellent shape," said Siddaramaiah.

Putting emphasis on the government’s commitment to farmers, the chief minister said, “I'm a farmer's son and I know the problems faced by the farmers.”

“I picture the person who needs help, the farmer who needs hope and the girl who has a dream. I am guided by Basavanna, Ambedkar, Gandhi," the CM added.

Launching Raita Belaku to empower 70 lakh dry land farmers across Karnataka with economic independence! This will be the nation’s biggest programme in terms of area covered & no. of farmers impacted. #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018 pic.twitter.com/9u36LTa4GP — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 16, 2018

Giving a major thrust to education across the state with #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018 pic.twitter.com/yI2uNd2sav — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 16, 2018

To provide debt relief to farmers affected by successive droughts, the Karnataka government announced a debt waiver scheme with a total implication of Rs 8165 cr, which will benefit 22,27,506 farmers.

“Farmers can get a loan of Rs 10 lakh at 3% interest. To provide debt relief to farmers affected by successive droughts, there will be a loan waiver scheme with a total implication of Rs.8165 cr, benefiting 22,27,506 farmers,” the CM announced.

The budget also had many initiatives for the upliftment of women.

In a bid to promote higher education for girls, the government will provide free education to girls studying in Pre-university Education, degree and post graduate courses in government colleges. The government has allocated Rs 95 crore for this which would benefit 3.7 lakh girl students.

The government also announced that it would ensure employment to job seekers and set aside for Rs 794 for skill development and entrepreneurship.

In the budget, Bengaluru got an allocation of Rs 2500 crore.

An additional 1000 beds will be added at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. An allocation of Rs 50 crore was announced for the rejuvenation of the Bellandur lake.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced many sops for SCs, STs, OBCs and other minorities.

Incentives were announced of up to Rs 3 lakh for a SC boy marrying a girl from any other caste and Rs 5 lakh for a Scheduled Caste girl marrying a boy from another caste.