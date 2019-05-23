Karnataka: CM Kumaraswamy to call Cabinet Ministers' meeting tomorrow

[India] May 23: In the wake up of BJP's mammoth victory in 2019 General elections, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has called on a Cabinet Ministers' meeting on Friday at 12 pm.

A JD (S) legislature party meeting has also been called at 4 pm on Friday in Bengaluru.

The meeting has been called to discuss and strategise the party's political development after the landslide victory of BJP.

Earlier, the BJP had predicted the collapse of the Congress-JD (S) coalition after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)