Karnataka CM meets Gadkari, holds discussion on Mekedatu project

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday and discussed various issues including Mekedatu Project.

Kumaraswamy brought to the notice of Union Minister the objections raised by Tamil Nadu against the project while outlining that it is beneficial to both states, especially for the Tamil Nadu. He requested Gadkari to resolve the issue by calling the meetings of Chief Ministers of both the states.

"The Union Minister has said that he will call the meeting of Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss over the implementation of Mekedatu Project," informed Karnataka's chief minister's office.

During the meeting, the duo also discussed various highway projects. "Union Minister Gadkari has also agreed upon the construction of an elevated highway between Hubballi and Dharwad and has asked the State Government to complete the land acquisition to begin the works," said the press release from Chief Ministers Office (CMO), Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister also held discussions about the development of alternative roads to National Highway 4 A which connects Karnataka to Goa as this highway is closed for 18 months to take up the widening work. He requested union minister to develop alternative roads under same project. (ANI)