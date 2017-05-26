Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah 'dozes off' during press conference

[India], May 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared to have drifted to sleep during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday.

Even as Congress member K.C. Venugopal continued to passionately berate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the presser, the Karnataka Chief Minister apparently caught a few winks and could be seen dozing on and off during the press conference.

Interestingly, Siddaramaiah was seated right in the front row with Venugopal.

The Chief Minister has been found sleeping in many instances previously

May 2017: Siddaramaiah was reportedly found asleep during legislative session. KPCC Women's Wing President Lakshmi Hebbalkar allegedly sent a slip to the CM who was nudged awake. April 2015: The Karnataka Chief Minister was found sleeping on stage during a program. July 2014: The Chief Minister was filmed sleeping during a debate on sexual offences against women in the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)