[India], June 6 (ANI): The son of a Congress corporator stabbed his girlfriend's friend in Davanagere's KTJ Nagar Police Station limits on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh, the son of Congress corporator Lingaraju.

As of now, the victim, Harish, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged by the police over the incident.

Further details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)