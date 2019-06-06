Karnataka: Cong leader Reshma Padekanura found dead

[India], May 17 (ANI): Congress leader Reshma Padekanura was found dead near Kolhar of Vijayapura earlier today, police said.The deceased's body was found in Krishna River near Kolhar.Prima facie evidence shows that she was killed on Thursday and her body was thrown into the river, police said.

A case has been registered in Kolhar Police Station and further investigation is underway.Before joining Congress, Padekanura served as the Janta Dal (secular) district president of women's wing for over a decade. In 2013, she had contested and lost elections from Devarahipparagi assembly constituency on a JD(S) ticket.

On being denied a JD (S) ticket in the last assembly polls in the state, Reshma quit the party and joined Congress. (ANI)