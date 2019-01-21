Karnataka Cong MLA Ganesh suspended after brawl with colleague Anand Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Karnataka Congress MLA JN Ganesh was on Monday suspended from the party over his alleged brawl with fellow lawmaker Anand Singh.

Ganesh was suspended by VY Ghorpade, General Secretary of the Congress’ Karnataka unit on the directions of Dinesh Gundu Rao, the party’s state unit president.

A Special Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara with state ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and KJ George as members to investigate the issue.

Earlier in the day, Ganesh issued an apology to the family of Anand Singh after the latter was hospitalised on Sunday. He also refuted the rumours of the brawl with his colleague. "I would like to apologise to the family (Anand Singh) if they're hurt. Whatever the media is reporting is false. We had a heated argument. The quarrel snowballed. He slipped and he has suffered these injuries," Ganesh said in his apology. However, the suspension apparently confirms the reports of a bust-up within the Congress' ranks. Singh and Ganesh allegedly got involved in a heated argument on Saturday at a resort near Bengaluru where the Congress party sequestered 76 lawmakers "to protect them from the BJP." (ANI)