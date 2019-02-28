Karnataka Congress, BJP in Twitter 'war' over pre-emptive strike

Bengaluru: The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Thursday locked horns in a Twitter war over India's pre-emptive strike on terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Congress state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao targeted BJP state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa for his tweet on Wednesday in which he wrote "situation favourable for the BJP" and that the pre-emptive strike would help his party to win 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"#Most disgusting, shameful, irresponsible statement made by @BSYBJP (Yeddyurappa). Using the #J&K situation for political benefit," Rao wrote on Twitter.

Rao wondered if winning elections was the criterion for the BJP and not the country's security. He asked Yeddyurappa to clarify if going to war was an electoral strategy of the BJP. The pre-emptive strike was to avert an imminent terror attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit after the February 14 terror blast killed about 40 CRPF troopers travelling in a bus to Srinagar from Jammu near Pulwama in the northern Kashmir state. Yeddyurappa's tweet read: "The IAF fighters entered Pakistan on Tuesday and destroyed three terrorist camps, which created a pro-Modi wave across the country. The effect of this will be seen in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections." Noting that the counter attack by India had enthused the youth of the country, the former Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had shown courage in teaching Pakistan a lesson and in avenging the death of 40 CRPF troopers. "As (Narendra) Modi said he would avenge every drop of blood, he is showing that he is doing as promised. All have welcomed it. Even opposition parties have welcomed it." Clarifying his remarks at Chitradurga in the state's northwest region, Yeddyurappa later tweeted that his statement was reported out of context. "I said the situation is favourable for the BJP, which I have been saying for the last couple of months. This is not for the first time I said the BJP in Karnataka would win a minimum of 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji."