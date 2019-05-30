Karnataka: Congress workers urge Rahul to continue as party President

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Congress workers on Wednesday demonstrated outside party office urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party President.

"Losing elections isn't a big deal. We want Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president because we need his leadership along with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to boost our confidence and work hard for the party," Naveen Chandra, a party worker said.

He further said, "Now, everything is in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Balakot air strike incident. Sometimes, people's mandate will not favour you but that doesn't mean they don't need Rahul Gandhi's leadership and guidance."

The demonstration comes days after Rahul had offered to step down from the party post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. However, Rahul's offer of resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. Many leaders including DMK chief MK Stalin also urged Rahul to continue in the post. (ANI)