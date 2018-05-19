Karnataka crisis: Bopaiah to remain pro tem Speaker; trust vote to be telecast live

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has rejected the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular's plea challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker in the Karnataka assembly.

The Congress had asked the top court on Friday evening to cancel Bopaiah's appointment by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala because he had a dubious and controversial record.

To ensure transparency, however, the Supreme Court directs live streaming from Karnataka assembly.

Supreme Court said, "Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings.

Bopaiah's choice was controversial both because he is not the senior most MLA, and because he was reprimanded by the Supreme Court in 2011 for acting in "hot haste" during a trust vote against Yeddyurappa in 2010. Earlier, the apex court in an order had demanded that the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly be held by 4 pm Saturday. Top Developments * Supreme Court orders floor test on Saturday at 4 pm * Pro tem Speaker will decide the mode of floor test * Yeddyurappa cannot take major policy decisions till he proves majority * Karnataka DGP asked to ensure safety of MLAs * Anglo Indian MLA cannot be nominated before floor test * BJP MLA KG Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker